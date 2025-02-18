York County Couple Abandons Relative

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a York County husband and wife were charged with abandoning a care-dependent woman – the wife’s mother – in a basement, while the couple went on vacation. Ashley and Brian Brady, each 32-years-old of Hanover, are also charged with using the woman’s finances for their own personal expenses. Ashley was her mother’s power of attorney. Brian was the victim’s caregiver and was reimbursed with Medicaid funds through his employer. Both are charged with financial exploitation of an older adult/care-dependent person, theft by deception, neglect of a care-dependent person, and conspiracy. Ashley Brady is also charged with perjury and two counts of witness intimidation and Brian Brady is charged with four counts of Medicaid fraud. In February 2024, the victim was found alone, locked in the basement of her home. She had been left with hot dogs and two cups of water. Emergency Medical Services found the victim after a relative called them for assistance. The Brady’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.