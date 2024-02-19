York County Coroner Identifies Two Victims In Separate Shootings

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred last Thursday. 58-year-old George Bollack of Penn Township died from a self inflected shooting in the 900 block of Friar Run in Penn Township after being involved in a domestic incident. 48-year-old Hector Vargas of North Codorus Township died from a shooting incident in the 1400 block of Clayoma Avenue in North Codorus Township. His autopsy is scheduled for today. An investigation continues in that case.