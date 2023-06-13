York County Burn Ban Includes Fireworks

YORK COUNTY – Effective June 12, York County officials have extended their burn ban for 30 days unless they terminate it earlier. The ban is scheduled to continue through the July 4th holiday weekend. The ban means there may be no open burning on the open ground, in a burn barrel or backyard fire pit. The county has also included all consumer and professional grade fireworks in the ban. Individual municipalities may still issue permits and allow professionals to conduct fireworks shows. Unless the Township issues a permit, no fireworks may be set off until the burn ban expires. Gas and charcoal grills are not included in the order. Fines for violations of the burn ban range from $100 for a first offense up to $300 for a third and subsequent offense. You can read the resolution by clicking on the banner below.

