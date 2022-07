York County Burglary Investigation

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a burglary that happened Sunday, July 10 at 1:32 a.m. in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Blvd. in Manchester Township. Police released a Ring video of the suspect entering the victim’s back patio. They also released a still photo of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355.