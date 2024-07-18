York County Bridges Dedicated For Fallen Soldiers

YORK COUNTY – Two bridges will be dedicated to the memory of two York County-born veterans, Cpl. William Heilman and Pvt. Edward Stambaugh. The dedications were included in Senate Bill 1144, now Act 63, which was signed by the governor. The bridge carrying PA Route 74 in Dover Township, York County, will be named for Heilman, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He lost his life after being struck by an artillery rocket mortar in 1968 in South Vietnam. The bridge carrying U.S. Route 30 over Paradise Creek between Paradise and Jackson Townships in York County, will named for Stambaugh, who served as a member of the M-Company, 116th Regiment, during World War II, and was killed in action.