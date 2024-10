York County Bridge Named For Fallen Soldier

YORK COUNTY – A York County bridge carrying PA Route 74 over the Little Conewago Creek was dedicated to Cpl. William Heilman. Heilman was born in York County in 1947 and he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, during the Vietnam War. He served in Vietnam for eight months until he was struck by an artillery rocket mortar on May 5, 1968, and passed away in South Vietnam. For his valiant service, Heilman received numerous medals and citations.