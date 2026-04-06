York County Bicyclist Accident Investigated

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a 13 year old male bicyclist. A Tesla sedan operated by a 16 year old female was traveling southbound on Persimmon Drive in Manchester Township when a male bicyclist entered the intersection from Murifield Drive without stopping. The Tesla driver struck the juvenile causing him to be thrown off the bicycle. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to York Hospital. The driver of the Tesla was not injured. She remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The investigation into this accident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.