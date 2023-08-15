York County Authorities Search For Missing Man

YORK – York County authorities are searching for a missing man. 63 year-old Robert Kraft was last seen on foot near York Hospital on Saturday, August 12 around 10 a.m. He is a white male, six foot one, 185 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown colored t-shirt. Police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury and could be confused. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or York City Police at 717-846-1234.