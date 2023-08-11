York County Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar at 1025 Mt. Rose Avenue in York on Wednesday, August 2 around 10 p.m. A male subject entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint. He is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, thin build, wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black boonie/bucket-style hat, and a sling-style bag. Pictures of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information about the robbery and/or suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.