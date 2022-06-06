York County Amber Alert Canceled

YORK COUNTY – An Amber Alert issued Sunday afternoon was canceled after a child was located safe and returned to her family. Police reported that a vehicle was stolen around 3:30 p.m. from the Royal Farms off of Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township, York County, with 2-year-old Mya Campbell in the back seat at the time of the theft. Police later found the vehicle and the child in Philadelphia. State Police had reported the child was abducted by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie. There was no report that McKenzie was in police custody.