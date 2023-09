York County Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the man who died after being pinned under a tractor in North Codorus Township last Sunday night. 47-year-old Stephen Stiles was found on his property in the 1900 block of Renoll Lane. Authorities say Stiles was attempting to cut a swale in the ground when at some point, he got too close to the edge and the tractor rolled down an embankment. The death has been ruled as accidental.