York City Police Getting In The Fight Against Porch Pirates

YORK, PA – During this holiday season, the York City Police Department will assist in overcoming porch pirates by offering a special service to city residents. The department will lend its space to keep city residents’ packages safe. From now until December 24th, city residents are welcome to have their holiday packages sent to the police station, where they will be kept safe in Commissioner Muldrow’s office. Packages can then be picked up during business hours. Police Station Mailing Address: 50 W. King St. York, PA 17401 Several restrictions apply: Must be a York City resident. No furniture deliveries No large appliances. No packages over 25lbs. Photo ID will be required to match the name of the package. Screenshot delivery instructions / shipping address.