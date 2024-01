York Authorities Seek Missing Woman

YORK – York County authorities are searching for a missing woman. Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Amaris Morales Berrios, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Priority Road in York. Berrios is said to be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata bearing PA Registration: MDS 9316. If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can always be anonymous.