York Attempted Homicide Suspect Nabbed

YORK COUNTY – An attempted homicide in York has led to an arrest. On June 26 around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of E. Boundary Avenue in York for a female who was assaulted with a deadly weapon. The woman was rushed to York Hospital with life threatening injuries and in critical condition. Investigators obtained video surveillance, conducted interviews, and applied for multiple search warrants. As a result, detectives obtained a warrant for 55-year-old Michael Small, who was taken into custody Tuesday in the 900 block of Elm Street by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Unit, York County Drug Task Force, and the York City Police. He faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges.