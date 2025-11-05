“Yes” Wins On PA Judicial Retention

HARRISBURG (AP) – All three PA Supreme Court justices who sought reelection will get another term, ensuring Democrat jurists keep their majority on the state’s highest court. Tuesday’s vote shapes the court’s makeup ahead of midterm elections next year, when the panel could be asked to settle partisan battles over election laws. Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht continue the Democrat majority, which is currently 5-2. All three were running in what is called a retention election in which voters are asked to vote “yes” or “no” on whether to give current justices another term. They were not identified by party on the ballot. Terms are 10 years, though age limits can shorten that time on the bench. PA Superior Court Judge Alice Beck Dubow and Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik – both Democrats – also were retained for another term. Also, in Lancaster County, Judges Dennis Reinaker and Thomas Boyd Sponaugle were retained for another term.