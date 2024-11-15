Year Round Motorcycle Inspections Before The Govenor

HARRISBURG – Year-round motorcycle safety inspections in PA would be permitted under legislation set to become law after receiving unanimous state Senate and House support. Even though motorcycles can be purchased and driven on PA roadways throughout the year, the state Vehicle Code currently only allows safety inspections to be performed from March to October. The legislation would eliminate the current restriction to give motorcycle operators more opportunities to complete required inspections. Motorcycle registration with the PennDOT would continue to be tied to the month the vehicle is to be inspected. House Bill 2177 ultimately advanced to the governor for enactment. If signed into law, it would be effective in 60 days.