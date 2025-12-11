Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held At PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – PA lawmakers, veterans, military families, and community groups led the State Capitol’s Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor the sacrifice, and enduring legacy of America’s service members. The Capitol Rotunda ceremony featured the placement of a 36-inch live balsam wreath adorned with the flags of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and the POW/MIA flag. The wreath will remain on display as a tribute to those who served. Volunteers across PA will lay wreaths at veterans’ grave sites in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 13. Some of the area ceremonies taking place this Saturday include Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Lancaster, and Mt. Olivet in Hanover, York County.