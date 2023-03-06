“World’s Largest Chicken Barbeque” Discontinued In Lancaster

LANCASTER – There will be no “World’s Largest Chicken Barbeque” held at Lancaster’s Long’s Park this year and in the foreseeable future. Over the years, there were 69 chicken barbeque fundraisers, originally organized by Sertoma Club of Lancaster in 1953 and continuing after Civitas Lancaster stepped away from the Sertoma affiliation and rebranded in 2019. Civitas Lancaster President Nicki Nafziger said increasing costs, decreasing demand, a lack of key sponsors, and a lack of volunteers led to the decision to suspend the event this year and in the future. The group says they are financially sound and will plan other fundraisers. They plan their continued support of Long’s Park.