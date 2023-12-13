Working Class Tax Increase Will Harm Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said that a working-class tax increase in House Bill 181 will be harmful to Pennsylvanians. House Bill 181 would increase taxes on every working Pennsylvanians through an increase in the payroll tax that would fund the paid leave program in the legislation. Cutler said we are in the middle of the holiday season and families that are already struggling to make ends meet are feeling the pain of increased costs and years of increased inflation. Cutler also noted that the program seeks to expand the state Department of Labor and Industry, the same department that failed working Pennsylvanians seeking unemployment compensation benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 181 is scheduled for a final vote in the PA House today.