Workers Right Amendment Advances In PA House

HARRISBURG (AP) – A proposed workers’ rights amendment to PA’s constitution passed the PA House, the first step in a process that, if successful, will take years to complete. Democrats in control of the chamber moved House Bill 950 over to the state Senate on a 102-99 vote. PA constitutional amendments have to pass both chambers in two successive legislative sessions before going to voters for approval or rejection. The bill would add constitutional language that state workers have “the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively” and that no state law can interfere with it. Republicans argued existing law provides ample union rights and warned the bill would make the state less competitive. They say the amendment is not necessary given that Republicans did not pass right-to-work bills when they were in the majority.