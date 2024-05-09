Workers Comp Benefits Proposed For PA First Responders

HARRISBURG – First responders would be able to receive workers compensation benefits for post traumatic stress injury under legislation passed by the PA House. House Bill 1632 would make post traumatic stress injury or PTSI an eligible claim by amending the Worker’s Compensation Act. The bill outlines that for a first responder to qualify, the injury would have to be brought on as a result of the first responder’s job duties and the individual would have to have received a PTSI diagnosis from a licensed medical or mental health professional. The bill now awaits consideration in the state Senate. If enacted, PA would be the 26th state to provide such benefits.