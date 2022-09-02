Workers At 14 Pennsylvania Nursing Homes Go On Strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. The union accused the nursing home operators of “failing to create the kind of wage scales we’ve been able to achieve with other providers.” The strike impacted homes in a dozen counties throughout the state. Nursing homes have been struggling with high turnover during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state recently boosted Medicaid payments and sent another $130 million in federal coronavirus aid to help nursing homes hire and retain workers.