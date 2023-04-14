Work Zone Awareness Week Approaches

HARRISBURG – Motorists are being urged by PennDOT, the PA Turnpike Commission, and PA State Police to slow down and pay attention in work zones ahead of National Work Zone Awareness Week. The week, which runs April 17-21, is designated to encourage safe driving through work zones. State Police Major Robert Krol says slowing down in work zones protects drivers and workers. Motorists driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days. Additionally, fines for certain traffic violations, including speeding, DUI, and failure to obey traffic devices are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for those convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty. The PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1940.