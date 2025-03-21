Work Of Harrisburg’s Independence Law Center Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at several cases being addressed by Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a public-interest civil rights law firm working to preserve religious liberty, promote marriage and the family, protect human life, and improve education and policy for their clients. Chief Counsel, Randall Wenger talked about their work with PA public schools in writing policies that parents support. Wenger also talks the case of a chaplain preaching a message from the first chapter of Romans at the Coatesville V.A. Medical Center undergoing censorship as well as other cases. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”