Work Continues On PA Spending Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – Six days into the new fiscal year and PA still has no state government spending agreement in place. Leaders are hoping negotiations will wrap up over the coming days and the PA House and Senate plan to return for voting sessions today. Talks on what is expected to be a roughly $42 billion spending plan are centered on a proposal for additional outlays for public schools that is supported by Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. Lawmakers’ inability to pass a budget by the June 30th deadline may eventually halt some state payments, although that sort of fallout likely will take several weeks to affect government services.