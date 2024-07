Work Continues On PA Budget

HARRISBURG – PA still remains without a state budget ten days after the start of a new fiscal year. PA Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman provided an update on the current status of the negotiations. He says, “Good progress is taking place, but I continue to underscore nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. As we come closer to completion, the Senate looks forward to collaborating with the House on how best to advance all necessary components of the budget.”