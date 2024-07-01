Work Continues On PA Budget As Fiscal Year Begins

HARRISBURG – Work continues today in Harrisburg on crafting a new state budget for PA for the new fiscal year which begins today. PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin issued a statement saying the work to complete the 2024-25 state budget continues to progress. They are encouraged by the ongoing dialogue between the Senate, House, and Governor. While lawmakers will not have a full budget agreement which could be implemented by the June 30th deadline, they are hopeful to reach a consensus very soon and avoid any negative impacts on the people of PA.