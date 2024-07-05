Work Continues On A Finalized PA Budget

HARRISBURG – PA remains without a state budget five days after the start of the new fiscal year. A $3.2 billion increase in state spending in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 state budget raises concerns for some lawmakers, such as Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument. The lawmaker says the sticking point is the spend number as the governor and Democrats want to spend more money that Republicans believe is sustainable which would expose Pennsylvanians to future tax increases. Shapiro’s budget represents a 7.1% increase in overall state spending. The level of new spending would make it extremely difficult to balance future budgets and maintain the state’s Rainy Day Fund. The governor’s budget would completely eliminate the state’s current and future budgetary reserves over the next five years. Budget negotiations continue this weekend in Harrisburg.