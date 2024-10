Woods Fire In Solanco

LANCASTER COUNTY – Several Lancaster County fire crews battled a woods fire early this morning. It happened in the 500 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township shortly before 4 a.m. and spanned an estimated four acres. Firefighters got it under control shortly after 7 a.m. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not been released. Several similar fires had been fought last week in southern Lancaster County due to dry conditions in the area.