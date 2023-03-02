Women’s Caucus Push Abortion Without Restrictions Added To PA’s Constitution

HARRISBURG – PA‘s Women’s Health Caucus held a press conference announcing their push for adding abortion to the state constitution. PA Family Institute’s Alexis Sneller says abortion has sadly become one of the top issues for Democrats, an issue which only serves the interests and the pockets of the abortion industry, not women. Not only does this Democrat-led caucus want to see abortions increase in our state, but they want to jeopardize current state laws like the PA Abortion Control Act and every limit on abortion in PA in order to force unrestricted, taxpayer-funded abortion. The “Reproductive Rights Amendment” is a proposal to enshrine abortion in the PA Constitution, which would jeopardize every current limit on abortion, including taxpayer-funding of abortion, the 24-week gestational limit, and the 24-hour waiting period. The bill has yet to be formally introduced, but a co-sponsor memo is being circulated by Chester County Rep. Danielle Friel Otten and Montgomery County Rep. Liz Hanbidge.