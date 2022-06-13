Women Arrested In York County Child Abduction

YORK COUNTY – A woman involved in an abduction of a child on June 5th in York County has been caught by authorities. PA State Police issued an amber alert for 2-year-old Mya Campbell, who was abducted by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie. Police later found the child in a vehicle in Philadelphia, but McKenzie had fled. Springettsbury Township Police were notified last Friday afternoon that McKenzie was apprehended by Philadelphia Police. McKenzie is currently incarcerated in Philadelphia until arrangements can be made to have her extradited to York County.