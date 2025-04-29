Woman Sought For Credit Card Fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a woman who is accused of using credit cards fraudulently. An arrest warrant has been issued for Elizabeth Adair, who is charged with identity theft and access device fraud. On January 9, 2025, the victim reported that $6,694.32 worth of fraudulent purchases were made on their credit card between October 23 and December 27, 2024. The victim later reported that a second credit card in their name had unauthorized purchases made between November 9 and December 27, 2024. The officer was able to obtain store video or still frame photographs from stores on the dates when the victim’s credit cards had fraudulent charges made. The victim was shown a photograph of the suspect, and they were able to identify her as Adair. The victim had never given Adair permission to possess or use their credit cards. She spent a total of $8,449.07. A criminal complaint was filed. Adair remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.