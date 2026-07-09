Woman Sentenced In Lancaster County Bank Robbery

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County judge sentenced a Delaware woman to two to four years in state prison after she submitted a non-negotiated guilty plea for robbing a Salisbury Township bank. 50-year-old Kesha Walker of Wilmington pleaded guilty to robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. Walker stole nearly $3,000 from the bank in the 700 block of State Route 41 the afternoon of June 8, 2023. Bank surveillance showed Walker handing the teller a note, demanding cash, and claiming she had a gun. Walker fled after the teller handed her cash. Later, in September 2023, Walker committed a nearly identical robbery at a bank in Delaware County. Walker was arrested less than 24 hours after that incident, quickly admitting to police that she wanted the money to play slot machines at a Delaware casino and also confessing to the Salisbury Township robbery.