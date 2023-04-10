Woman Killed By Train In Lebanon

LEBANON – A person has died after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Lebanon. On Sunday April 9th, Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Scull Street. Upon arrival, officers located a female that had been struck by the train. She was determined to be deceased by responding officers. A preliminary investigation determined that the female was standing on the tracks and was struck by the train in the area of 12th Street. Her identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.