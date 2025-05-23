Woman Convicted With Her Husband Of Lancaster County Robberies

LANCASTER COUNTY – A judge sentenced a Lancaster County woman to five to 10 years in state prison in connection with a string of robberies with her husband. 39-year-old Emily Brown of Marietta pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and three counts of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery. Brown, along with her husband and co-defendant Michael Brown, committed the robberies at three convenience stores in East Donegal Township, West Hempfield Township, and Columbia Borough over the course of about 11 hours the morning of Nov. 26, 2023. In each case, Michael Brown would drive Emily Brown to a store where she would then exit the vehicle and demand money from an employee inside, claiming to have a gun. Each of the robberies were recorded on surveillance systems inside the stores. Surveillance footage also showed the license plate of the vehicle Michael Brown was driving, which was traced back to their residence. Emily Brown admitted to committing the robberies and said they took the money to purchase crack cocaine. Michael Brown pleaded guilty to the same offenses in February 2024 and was also sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison.