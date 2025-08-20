Woman Assaulted In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating an assault that led to serious bodily injury of a 68-year-old woman in Lancaster County. The incident happened yesterday around 3:45 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of S. Belmont Road in Paradise Township. Police say the woman was tased and punched in the face by an unknown white male wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, black medical mask, and all black clothing. He had a regular to thin frame and was between five eight and five ten in height. It’s believed the suspect was walking on S. Belmont Road prior to the incident. After the incident, he fled north towards Strasburg Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or email Trooper Goldbach at [email protected].