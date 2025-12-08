Woman Arrested In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster County have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred November 20, 2024 at the Creekside South Apartments on Passey Lane in Lancaster Township. 20-year-old Monet Clark of Lancaster was taken into custody and is facing criminal charges for her role in the shooting that resulted in one juvenile and one adult male being injured. Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction that escalated into an attempted robbery. This remains an active and ongoing investigation involving multiple suspects. Lancaster Township Police are continuing to seek additional information. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 717-892-5873, ext. 207. Anonymous information may also be submitted through their tip line.