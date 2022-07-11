Wolf Vetoes Women’s Sports Bill

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill that would have helped protect opportunities and a fair playing field for women and girls throughout PA. The measure was created to preserve the hard-won opportunities for women gained in Title IX, which are at risk as women are being forced to compete against biological men who identify as women. Supporters say the governor’s action mean more women and girls will face unfair competition and lose opportunities for scholarships and medals. The legislation passed both chambers of the PA Legislature with bipartisan support.