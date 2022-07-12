Wolf Vetoes Bid To Block All-Electric Building Codes

HARRISBURG – Citing the need to fight climate change, Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed legislation that would have stopped municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups. In a veto message to lawmakers, Wolf said Senate Bill 275 takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities looking to address climate change. The legislation passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate largely along party lines. Bill supporters had cast the legislation as protecting consumer energy choice, but also to protect the state’s natural gas industry. States, cities, and counties elsewhere in the U.S. have begun looking at all-electric building codes.