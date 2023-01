Wolf Tops Record Of Pardons Granted

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has more than doubled the amount of pardons granted by any governor in the state before him. About a quarter of the pardons were for people with non-violent marijuana offenses. The Democrat signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. He surpasses Democrat Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons. A pardon grants total forgiveness of the related criminal conviction and allows for expungement.