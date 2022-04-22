Wolf Takes Biggest Climate Change Step Yet

HARRISBURG (AP) – More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change. It’ll make the Commonwealth the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon-pricing policy. But it may be a short-lived victory. One lawsuit is already challenging Wolf’s regulation and the term-limited Democrat might be replaced in eight months by a successor who opposes it. On Saturday, a legislative agency is set to publish Wolf’s carbon-pricing rule on power plants. Mark Szybist of the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council says it’s the farthest-reaching step being taken in PA to fight climate change.