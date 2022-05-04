Wolf Standing Firm For Abortion In PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement on the potential dismantling of the Roe v. Wade decision. Wolf said, “Should this opinion become final, abortion access in PA will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor. I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women’s health care. This draft opinion, if or when it becomes final, is a stunning, seismic reversal and will set back women’s and birthing people’s health care by decades.” Wolf added, “Abortion bans lead to worse health outcomes for pregnant people and babies, increased rates of maternal mortality, and financial hardship that hurts families.” Since taking office, Gov. Wolf has vetoed three different pro life bills introduced by members of PA’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.