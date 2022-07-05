Wolf Responds To Fatal July 4th Parade Shootings

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has commented after a shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill. The governor tweeted “This is horrifying. We should be able to have holiday parades without mass gun violence. We must do more as lawmakers to put an end to these shootings. My prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone who witnessed this tragedy.” At least six people were killed and 30 were wounded after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a parade sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers. and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said 21-year-old Robert Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt.