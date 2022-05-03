Wolf Ready To Spend Record Revenues

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced that PA’s strong fiscal standing continues to improve month after month, paving the way for spending that will lower costs for Pennsylvanians. The state collected $6.5 billion in General Fund revenue in April, which was $1.8 billion or 38.7%, over estimate, and the most tax revenue ever collected in a single month. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $40.7 billion, which is $4.5 billion, or 12.4%, above estimate. Wolf said revenues are so far ahead of estimate that we already have the money in the bank to pay for the historic investment he wants to make in K-12 education, as well as the Corporate Net Income Tax cut, and reforms proposed to bolster PA businesses. PA’s Rainy Day Fund contains a record $2.8 billion to protect the state against future emergencies.