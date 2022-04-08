Wolf Pushes Proposal To Put Money In Pennsylvanian’s Pockets

PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to put money into the pockets of Pennsylvanians hurting from rising expenses. PA is sitting on over $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars that remain uncommitted, despite a $1.7 billion proposal from the governor. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program proposal uses $500 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to provide direct payments up to $2,000 for PA households with an income of $80,000 or less. The program aims to help families recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic or managing the current, every day increasing costs of living. Democrats plan to introduce the governor’s proposal in the state House and Senate. If PA doesn’t use the federal dollars by December 31, 2024, they will need to be returned to the federal government.