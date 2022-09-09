Wolf Orders Flags At Half Staff

HARRISBURG – In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and state facilities lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset this Sunday, September 11. Wolf said, “On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the many lives lost on that terrible day. Their spirit and sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Today and every day, let their memory inspire each of us to serve our communities and honor the bonds that unite us to our fellow Americans.” In accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, flags are currently flying at half-staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.