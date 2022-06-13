Wolf/Lawmakers Launch Budget Season With Billions To Spend

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into the busiest stretch of their year. These last weeks of June are vastly different this year than any other in memory because they have billions of extra taxpayer dollars to spread around. Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over gun violence, abortion, spending, and education. Wolf wants about $1.8 billion more for instruction, operations, and special education in public schools, or about one-fifth more. Republicans are seeking restraint, with concerns over projections that the economy is heading for a major slowdown.