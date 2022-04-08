Wolf Highlights Plan To Make College Affordable

MILLERSVILLE – Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by Millersville University to highlight his plan for a new scholarship program to make college education more attainable for thousands of students. Through his $200 million Nellie Bly proposal, Wolf hopes to provide scholarships to students who attend either a community college or PA State System of Higher Education institution. The program – funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund – would support student tuition and relevant costs with a focus on those pursuing programs with high-workforce needs following the pandemic such as healthcare, education, and public service. Students taking advantage of the program must stay in PA to live and work for the same amount of time that they received the scholarship benefit.