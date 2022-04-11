Wolf Appeals Court Order Blocking Carbon Emissions Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration is asking the state’s highest court to let the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change take effect and make PA the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy. The filing in the state Supreme Court appealed a decision by a lower court which barred the official publication of the Democrat governor’s regulation “pending further order.” The regulation had been scheduled to be published Saturday, making it official. But the lower court sided with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature who contend the regulation is illegal.