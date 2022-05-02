Wolf Administration To Implement Stricter Ghost Gun Regulations

HARRISBURG – Following the Biden Administration’s new rule on ghost guns, PA stands ready to implement the same regulation at the state level. The new regulation will ensure that partially manufactured gun frames and receivers require a background check at the point of sale, in addition to requiring dealers and gunsmiths in the Commonwealth to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms that come into their business. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that often originate from a kit. Purchasers do not currently need to pass a background check to obtain a gun-making kit. The federal regulation will take effect 120 days from April 26, 2022, the date it was published in the federal register. PA State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick says ghost guns can make it more difficult to solve violent crimes and hold those responsible accountable.